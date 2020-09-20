College football’s new Associated Press top 25 poll is out.

There aren’t too many changes in this week’s poll, but that won’t be the case next week. The SEC is scheduled to begin its 2020 regular season next weekend. The Big Ten, which is scheduled to start its season in late October, will be part of next week’s poll, according to the AP.

“Big Ten teams will be eligible for inclusion starting next Sunday. And I’m confident Pac-12 will be joining the fray a week after that, maybe with the Mountain West,” Associated Press college football reporter Ralph D. Russo reports.

For now, though, the AP top 25 poll is mostly full of ACC, Big 12 and SEC teams. Here’s a look at the full Week 3 poll:

Clemson Alabama Oklahoma Georgia Florida LSU Notre Dame Texas Auburn Texas A&M North Carolina Miami Central Florida Cincinnati Oklahoma State Tennessee Memphis Brigham Young Louisiana-Lafayette Virginia Tech Pitt Army Kentucky Louisville Marshall

As mentioned earlier, next week’s top 25 poll should look a lot different. You’ll have the Big Ten teams included, with Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin near the top of the poll. There should also be some movement among the ranked teams, with the SEC beginning its season.

For now, though, this is the top 25 we have.

Next weekend can’t get here soon enough.