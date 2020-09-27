The new college football AP Top 25 poll is out, and we’ve got a lot of changes in the rankings this week for several reasons.

First of all, welcome back to the Big Ten and Pac-12. With both leagues now planning on playing this fall, they are now eligible to be ranked once again.

Ohio State reenters the top 25 at No. 6, while Penn State slots in at No. 10. Oregon is at No. 14, with Wisconsin 19th and Michigan 23rd.

Next, because of a pair of upsets on Saturday, the top 10 was shaken up. Oklahoma fell from No. 3 to No. 18 after losing to Kansas State, while LSU fell from sixth to 20th after falling to Mississippi State. Florida moved up from No. 5 to No. 3 after beating Ole Miss and Miami (Fla.) entered the top 10 after smoking Florida State.

The full top 25 can be found here.

Clemson Alabama Florida Georgia Notre Dame Ohio State Auburn Miami (Fla.) Texas Penn State UCF North Carolina Texas A&M Oregon Cincinnati Mississippi State Oklahoma State Oklahoma Wisconsin LSU Tennessee Brigham Young Michigan Pitt Memphis

This weekend, we’ve got a few major matchups between ranked teams on the docket. Alabama takes on Texas A&M, while Auburn meets Georgia.

Most likely, we’ll see a ton of movement in the polls next Sunday as a result.