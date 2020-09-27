The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Week 4 Associated Press Top 25 Poll Released

Kyle Trask throws a pass for the Florida Gators.MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Kyle Trask #11 of the Florida Gators throws a pass against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half of the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The new college football AP Top 25 poll is out, and we’ve got a lot of changes in the rankings this week for several reasons.

First of all, welcome back to the Big Ten and Pac-12. With both leagues now planning on playing this fall, they are now eligible to be ranked once again.

Ohio State reenters the top 25 at No. 6, while Penn State slots in at No. 10. Oregon is at No. 14, with Wisconsin 19th and Michigan 23rd.

Next, because of a pair of upsets on Saturday, the top 10 was shaken up. Oklahoma fell from No. 3 to No. 18 after losing to Kansas State, while LSU fell from sixth to 20th after falling to Mississippi State. Florida moved up from No. 5 to No. 3 after beating Ole Miss and Miami (Fla.) entered the top 10 after smoking Florida State.

The full top 25 can be found here.

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Florida
  4. Georgia
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Ohio State
  7. Auburn
  8. Miami (Fla.)
  9. Texas
  10. Penn State
  11. UCF
  12. North Carolina
  13. Texas A&M
  14. Oregon
  15. Cincinnati
  16. Mississippi State
  17. Oklahoma State
  18. Oklahoma
  19. Wisconsin
  20. LSU
  21. Tennessee
  22. Brigham Young
  23. Michigan
  24. Pitt
  25. Memphis

This weekend, we’ve got a few major matchups between ranked teams on the docket. Alabama takes on Texas A&M, while Auburn meets Georgia.

Most likely, we’ll see a ton of movement in the polls next Sunday as a result.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.