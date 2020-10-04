College football’s new Coaches’ Poll top 25 has been released.

Week 5 of the 2020 college football season was an eventful one. Several top 25 teams lost, including Texas, Oklahoma and Central Florida, among others.

There’s been somewhat of a shakeup inside the top 25, which now includes Big Ten and Pac-12 teams. Those two conferences are scheduled to begin their respective seasons later this fall. The Big Ten is starting in late October, while the Pac-12 is starting in November.

Clemson remains at No. 1 overall in the Coaches’ Poll, while Alabama comes in at No. 2. Georgia has made a jump into the top three at No. 3 overall.

Here’s the full top 25, from USA TODAY:

Clemson Alabama Georgia Florida Notre Dame Ohio State Miami Penn State North Carolina Oklahoma State Cincinnati Tennessee Auburn Wisconsin BYU LSU Oregon Virginia Tech Michigan Texas A&M SMU Texas UL Lafayette Iowa State Central Florida

It’s still very early in the 2020 season, but based on this poll, things are not looking good for the Big 12 Conference. Oklahoma has dropped out of the top 25, with Oklahoma State appearing to be the only legitimate College Football Playoff contender for now.

The new Associated Press top 25 poll is set to be released later this afternoon.