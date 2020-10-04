The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Week 5 College Football Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released

Mac Jones celebrates a touchdown throw for Alabama football.TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 26: Mac Jones #10 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after a rushing touchdown by Najee Harris #22 in the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

College football’s new Coaches’ Poll top 25 has been released.

Week 5 of the 2020 college football season was an eventful one. Several top 25 teams lost, including Texas, Oklahoma and Central Florida, among others.

There’s been somewhat of a shakeup inside the top 25, which now includes Big Ten and Pac-12 teams. Those two conferences are scheduled to begin their respective seasons later this fall. The Big Ten is starting in late October, while the Pac-12 is starting in November.

Clemson remains at No. 1 overall in the Coaches’ Poll, while Alabama comes in at No. 2. Georgia has made a jump into the top three at No. 3 overall.

Here’s the full top 25, from USA TODAY:

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Georgia
  4. Florida
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Ohio State
  7. Miami
  8. Penn State
  9. North Carolina
  10. Oklahoma State
  11. Cincinnati
  12. Tennessee
  13. Auburn
  14. Wisconsin
  15. BYU
  16. LSU
  17. Oregon
  18. Virginia Tech
  19. Michigan
  20. Texas A&M
  21. SMU
  22. Texas
  23. UL Lafayette
  24. Iowa State
  25. Central Florida

It’s still very early in the 2020 season,  but based on this poll, things are not looking good for the Big 12 Conference. Oklahoma has dropped out of the top 25, with Oklahoma State appearing to be the only legitimate College Football Playoff contender for now.

The new Associated Press top 25 poll is set to be released later this afternoon.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.