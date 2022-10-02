Week 6 AP Poll Top 25 Released Sunday Afternoon
The new Associated Press top 25 is out after what was an eventful Week 5 in college football.
There was a change at the top, with Alabama going back to No. 1 and Georgia falling to No. 2. The Crimson Tide took care of Arkansas while the Bulldogs barely survived Missouri, which is why they flip-flopped.
In other important news, Kansas and Syracuse have entered the mix at No. 10 and No. 21. Both are 5-0 and have been two of the most pleasant surprises of the 2022 season.
Also, Ole Miss and Penn State are in the top 10, replacing Kentucky and NC State, and welcome to Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers, who are ranked 25th after four-straight wins.
Here's the complete AP top 25:
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Clemson
- USC
- Oklahoma State
- Tennessee
- Ole Miss
- Penn State
- Utah
- Oregon
- Kentucky
- NC State
- Wake Forest
- BYU
- TCU
- UCLA
- Kansas
- Kansas State
- Washington
- Syracuse
- Mississippi State
- Cincinnati
- LSU
The updated Coaches Poll for Week 6 can be found here.
Week 6 will begin Wednesday night when SMU visits UCF in AAC action.