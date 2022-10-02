Week 6 AP Poll Top 25 Released Sunday Afternoon

LAWRENCE, KS - SEPTEMBER 02: Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) makes a throw in the first quarter of a college football game between the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and Kansas Jayhawks on September 2, 2022 at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The new Associated Press top 25 is out after what was an eventful Week 5 in college football.

There was a change at the top, with Alabama going back to No. 1 and Georgia falling to No. 2. The Crimson Tide took care of Arkansas while the Bulldogs barely survived Missouri, which is why they flip-flopped.

In other important news, Kansas and Syracuse have entered the mix at No. 10 and No. 21. Both are 5-0 and have been two of the most pleasant surprises of the 2022 season.

Also, Ole Miss and Penn State are in the top 10, replacing Kentucky and NC State, and welcome to Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers, who are ranked 25th after four-straight wins.

Here's the complete AP top 25:

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Michigan Clemson USC Oklahoma State Tennessee Ole Miss Penn State Utah Oregon Kentucky NC State Wake Forest BYU TCU UCLA Kansas Kansas State Washington Syracuse Mississippi State Cincinnati LSU

Week 6 will begin Wednesday night when SMU visits UCF in AAC action.