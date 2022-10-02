Skip to main content
Week 6 AP Poll Top 25 Released Sunday Afternoon

Jalon Daniels attempts a pass for Kansas.

LAWRENCE, KS - SEPTEMBER 02: Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) makes a throw in the first quarter of a college football game between the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and Kansas Jayhawks on September 2, 2022 at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The new Associated Press top 25 is out after what was an eventful Week 5 in college football.

There was a change at the top, with Alabama going back to No. 1 and Georgia falling to No. 2. The Crimson Tide took care of Arkansas while the Bulldogs barely survived Missouri, which is why they flip-flopped.

In other important news, Kansas and Syracuse have entered the mix at No. 10 and No. 21. Both are 5-0 and have been two of the most pleasant surprises of the 2022 season. 

Also, Ole Miss and Penn State are in the top 10, replacing Kentucky and NC State, and welcome to Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers, who are ranked 25th after four-straight wins. 

Here's the complete AP top 25:

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Tennessee
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Penn State
  11. Utah
  12. Oregon
  13. Kentucky
  14. NC State
  15. Wake Forest
  16. BYU
  17. TCU
  18. UCLA
  19. Kansas
  20. Kansas State
  21. Washington
  22. Syracuse
  23. Mississippi State
  24. Cincinnati
  25. LSU

Week 6 will begin Wednesday night when SMU visits UCF in AAC action.