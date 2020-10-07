Week 6 College Football Game Reportedly Postponed

As of this afternoon, one Week 6 college football game has been postponed–and it isn’t due to COVID-19.

This Saturday’s Louisiana-Coastal Carolina game has been postponed due to Hurricane Delta, according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. Delta is set to target the Gulf Coast in the coming days, with the state of Louisiana in the storm’s path.

Dellenger reports that the Sun Belt showdown between the 3-0 Chanticleers and 3-0 Ragin’ Cajuns will likely be played at a later date.

The game was supposed to kick off at noon ET Saturday after being moved up a week due to COVID-19.

While Coastal-Louisiana has been postponed, Saturday night’s LSU-Missouri game was moved. Originally scheduled for 9 p.m. ET at Tiger Stadium, it will now be played at noon ET at Faurot Field in Missouri.

It will be worth keeping an eye on any other possible postponements or cancellations in college football in the coming days, considering how serious a threat Hurricane Delta appears to be.