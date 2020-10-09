Week 6 College Football Game Postponed Due To COVID-19

The Spun

FAU Owls mascot Owlsley.

One Week 6 college football game–Saturday’s Conference USA tilt between Southern Miss and FAU– has been postponed due to COVID-19.

The two teams were supposed to meet on Saturday. As it turns out, FAU does not have enough available players as it struggles with COVID-19, necessitating a change of plans.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes will always be our highest priority as we deal with this pandemic,” FAU Director of Athletics Brian White said Thursday night. “We’ll continue to work diligently with Conference USA and Southern Miss to reschedule this game.”

Southern Miss AD Jeremy McClain said the school is “disappointed” for our student-athletes but will collaborate with the Owls and the conference to find a new date for the game.

FAU is 1-0 on the 2020 season but has now had three games postponed. The Owls have a scheduled bye week next weekend as well, which could come in handy as the program fights off coronavirus.

Southern Miss, meanwhile, is 1-3. They are slated to plat at UTEP next Saturday.


