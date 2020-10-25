Week 8 of the 2020 college football season is in the books and the new USA TODAY Coaches’ Poll top 25 has been released.

Saturday was action-packed, thanks in part to the return of the Big Ten Conference. We had games like Ohio State vs. Nebraska, Indiana vs. Penn State, Michigan State vs. Rutgers and Minnesota vs. Michigan, among others.

For the first time this season, it felt like a real, full-slate college football Saturday. And the slate delivered with several exciting finishes, including the Hoosiers’ epic upset over the Nittany Lions and dominant performances by Ohio State and Alabama.

The Coaches’ Poll top 25 has since updated. Here’s a look at the new top 25:

Clemson Alabama Ohio State Notre Dame Georgia Oklahoma State Cincinnati Texas A&M Florida BYU Wisconsin Miami North Carolina Michigan Oregon Kansas State Penn State Marshall Indiana Southern California Coastal Carolina Iowa State SMU Oklahoma Army

It’s pretty odd to see Indiana ranked behind Penn State when they’ve both played one game – that the Hoosiers won – but that’s college football top 25 polls for you.

Week 9 should bring more excitement, with Ohio State set to face Penn State on Halloween night. We’ll also get Michigan vs. Michigan State and Wisconsin vs. Nebraska in the Big Ten.