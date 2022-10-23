Week 9 Coaches' Poll Top 25 Released
The Week 9 Coaches' Poll top 25 is out.
Sunday afternoon, the latest edition of the college football top 25 rankings was released.
Georgia remains at No. 1, while Ohio State is holding steady at No. 2. There's been some movement after that, as Tennessee has jumped up to No. 3 from No. 4, while Michigan slid from No. 3 to No. 4.
Here's the full top 25 from USA TODAY:
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Tennessee
- Michigan
- Clemson
- Alabama
- TCU
- Oregon
- Oklahoma State
- Wake Forest
- USC
- Ole Miss
- Penn State
- Utah
- UCLA
- Syracuse
- Kentucky
- Illinois
- Cincinnati
- LSU
- UNC
- Kansas State
- NC State
- Tulane
- South Carolina
The official Associated Press top 25 poll will come out later on Sunday afternoon.
The first College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will be out soon, too.