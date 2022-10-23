Week 9 Coaches' Poll Top 25 Released

COLUMBUS, OHIO - OCTOBER 01: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the ball during the first quarter of a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images) Ben Jackson/Getty Images

The Week 9 Coaches' Poll top 25 is out.

Sunday afternoon, the latest edition of the college football top 25 rankings was released.

Georgia remains at No. 1, while Ohio State is holding steady at No. 2. There's been some movement after that, as Tennessee has jumped up to No. 3 from No. 4, while Michigan slid from No. 3 to No. 4.

Here's the full top 25 from USA TODAY:

Georgia Ohio State Tennessee Michigan Clemson Alabama TCU Oregon Oklahoma State Wake Forest USC Ole Miss Penn State Utah UCLA Syracuse Kentucky Illinois Cincinnati LSU UNC Kansas State NC State Tulane South Carolina

The official Associated Press top 25 poll will come out later on Sunday afternoon.

The first College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will be out soon, too.