Week 9 Coaches' Poll Top 25 Released

C.J. Stroud of Ohio State runs with the ball against Rutgers.

COLUMBUS, OHIO - OCTOBER 01: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the ball during the first quarter of a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

The Week 9 Coaches' Poll top 25 is out.

Sunday afternoon, the latest edition of the college football top 25 rankings was released.

Georgia remains at No. 1, while Ohio State is holding steady at No. 2. There's been some movement after that, as Tennessee has jumped up to No. 3 from No. 4, while Michigan slid from No. 3 to No. 4.

Here's the full top 25 from USA TODAY:

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Tennessee
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Alabama
  7. TCU
  8. Oregon
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Wake Forest
  11. USC
  12. Ole Miss
  13. Penn State
  14. Utah
  15. UCLA
  16. Syracuse
  17. Kentucky
  18. Illinois
  19. Cincinnati
  20. LSU
  21. UNC
  22. Kansas State
  23. NC State
  24. Tulane 
  25. South Carolina

The official Associated Press top 25 poll will come out later on Sunday afternoon.

The first College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will be out soon, too.