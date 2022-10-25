Look: Week 9 Simulated BCS Rankings Released
We're just a week away from seeing the first College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2022 season. In the meantime, we can check out a simulated version of the BCS Rankings.
Georgia is currently ranked No. 1 in the simulated BCS Rankings. The Bulldogs have a BCS score of 0.9639, giving them a slight edge over the No. 2 team.
Ohio State claimed the No. 2 spot with a convincing win over Iowa this past weekend. Ryan Day's squad has a 0.9237 BCS score heading into Week 9.
The rest of the top six includes Tennessee, Michigan, Clemson and Alabama.
Here are the full BCS rankings as of this Tuesday:
These rankings could give us a really good idea of how the CFP Rankings will look on Nov. 1.
The CFP Selection Committee will use strength of schedule, head-to-head meetings and other metrics to rank the top teams in the country.