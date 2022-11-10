Look: Western Kentucky's New Alternate Helmet Is Going Viral

BOCA RATON, FL - DECEMBER 18: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers wide receiver Jerreth Sterns (8) looks at the official after scoring a touchdown during the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Appalachian State Mountaineers on December 18, 2021 at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, FL. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Western Kentucky will be sporting a new alternate helmet this Saturday against Rice.

It was confirmed Thursday that Western Kentucky will wear black matte helmets. The side of the helmets Big Red, the mascot of the Hilltoppers, on it.

Big Red was created in 1979 and has been a fan favorite in the college football world for many years.

A photo of the Big Red helmet was released on social media. It's an awesome look for the Hilltoppers.

Check out the new helmet for Western Kentucky:

The reactions to this helmet on social media are overwhelmingly positive.

"Hardest helmets ever made," one fan replied. "Western Kentucky by a thousand."

Another fan tweeted, "The perfect football helmet is here."

Western Kentucky enters this weekend with a 6-4 record. Last Saturday, it dismantled Charlotte by a final score of 59-7.

All eyes will be on Western Kentucky's new helmets when the Hilltoppers take the field this weekend, there's no doubt about it.