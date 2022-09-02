What 12-Team College Football Playoff Would Have Looked Like Last Year

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett (13) kisses the National Championship Trophy after the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.(Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Friday, the College Football Playoff's board of managers voted to expand the CFP to 12 teams. As of now, this new format will be implemented in 2026.

The 12-team format will consist of the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large teams.

If the 2021 season adopted this playoff format, it would've made for a very interesting winter. Last year, Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati made the CFP.

A 12-team CFP for the 2021 season would've allowed Notre Dame, Ohio State, Baylor, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Michigan State, Utah and Pitt to join the fun.

Here's what the bracket would've looked like:

An argument can be made that it's unlikely one of the lower seeds makes a run to the national title game. However, no one can deny that it adds another layer of intrigue to the playoff.

The CFP board will try to encourage the sport's commissioners to implement this 12-team format as early as 2024.

Regardless, this will go down as a significant day in college football history.