What A 12-Team College Football Playoff Would Look Like This Year

The College Football Playoff national title game in New Orleans.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: The Clemson Tigers walk the field prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the LSU Tigers at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

We’re still a few years away from having a 12-team College Football Playoff–if we ever get one–but that doesn’t mean we can’t wonder what one might have looked like this year.

Using the final College Football Playoff committee rankings, Sports Illustrated‘s Ross Dellenger has built the definitive 12-team bracket for 2021. Alabama, Michigan and Cincinnati are top-four seeds in this format, but Georgia is not, because they did not win their conference.

Instead, Baylor gets the fourth and final bye to the quarterfinals. The full bracket can be found below.

Looking at the first round matchups, it would have been fun to see Kenny Pickett go up against that Georgia defense. Notre Dame and Utah has some potential, and Ole Miss-Oklahoma State would probably have gotten wacky. Ohio State-Michigan State Part II though? No thanks, after how the Buckeyes destroyed the Spartans during the regular season.

Some of the potential quarterfinal matchups–Baylor-Georgia, maybe a Cincinnati-Notre Dame rematch, Ohio State-Michigan (!)–do look really juicy though. There are definitely some benefits to a 12-team bracket, and multiple rounds with attractive pairings is a big one.

Do you think this 12-team bracket would have been worth it this year? Or is the actual foursome fine?

