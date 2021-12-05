What A 12-Team College Football Playoff Would Look Like This Year

We’re still a few years away from having a 12-team College Football Playoff–if we ever get one–but that doesn’t mean we can’t wonder what one might have looked like this year.

Using the final College Football Playoff committee rankings, Sports Illustrated‘s Ross Dellenger has built the definitive 12-team bracket for 2021. Alabama, Michigan and Cincinnati are top-four seeds in this format, but Georgia is not, because they did not win their conference.

Instead, Baylor gets the fourth and final bye to the quarterfinals. The full bracket can be found below.

Using the CFP Committee's final rankings, here is how a 12-team playoff would look following the format proposed this summer: 6 highest ranked champs + next highest ranked 6 at-large (only conference champs eligible for byes). pic.twitter.com/vackFf6t7u — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 5, 2021

Looking at the first round matchups, it would have been fun to see Kenny Pickett go up against that Georgia defense. Notre Dame and Utah has some potential, and Ole Miss-Oklahoma State would probably have gotten wacky. Ohio State-Michigan State Part II though? No thanks, after how the Buckeyes destroyed the Spartans during the regular season.

Some of the potential quarterfinal matchups–Baylor-Georgia, maybe a Cincinnati-Notre Dame rematch, Ohio State-Michigan (!)–do look really juicy though. There are definitely some benefits to a 12-team bracket, and multiple rounds with attractive pairings is a big one.

Do you think this 12-team bracket would have been worth it this year? Or is the actual foursome fine?