What A 16-Team College Football Playoff Would Look Like

In a year like this one, why shouldn’t we think about some wild and crazy scenarios for the future of the College Football Playoff. So let’s get crazy for a moment and take a look at a possible 16-team College Football Playoff.

Taking to Twitter this morning, college football analyst Danny Kanell posted a graphic for a possible 16-team College Football Playoff with the current teams. The results are pretty incredible when you take a look at it.

“This is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen,” Kanell wrote. “This is what a legit playoff looks like as opposed to the invitational we currently have.”

In this scenario, the eight higher-seeded teams host the lower seeds at their home stadiums. The eight teams that advance play in four of the New Year’s Six bowls. The semi-finals will be the remaining two of those bowl games.

A lot of big programs that might not otherwise get a shot go head-to-head. Meanwhile, a few Group of Five teams get their chance to shine.

Here’s the full breakdown of potential games under the 16-team College Football Playoff:

Peach Bowl Region:

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 16 Iowa

No. 9 Georgia vs No. 8 Cincinnati

Fiesta Bowl Region:

No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 12 Indiana

No. 13 Coastal Carolina vs. No. 4 Ohio State

Cotton Bowl Region:

No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 15 USC

No. 10 Miami vs. No. 7 Iowa State

Orange Bowl Region:

No. 6 Florida vs. No. 11 Oklahoma

No. 14 Northwestern vs. No. 3 Clemson

That’s not the worst bracket for a 16-team College Football Playoff. Alabama vs. Iowa and Notre Dame vs. USC would have some of the biggest audiences we’ve ever seen.

But by contrast, putting teams like Coastal Carolina and Northwestern up against Ohio State and Clemson respectively seems like a recipe for embarrassment.

We’re years away from any discussions about a 6- to 8-team College Football Playoff, let alone a 16-team one.

But there’s some compelling early matchups there. And more than a couple that seem ripe for an upset.

What do you think of a 16-team College Football Playoff?