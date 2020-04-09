What Adam Schefter’s Hearing About The College Football Season

Will the 2020 college football season actually take place? ESPN football insider Adam Schefter is hearing good things.

Sports are on hold until medical professionals can come up with solutions for COVID-19. Even though football season is still four to five months away, there’s legitimate concerns the college football season will have to be postponed – or even cancelled.

But Schefter is hearing that there’s a “strong conviction” that the 2020 college football season will happen. But of course, that could change, and the logistics behind getting the season started have yet to be sorted out whatsoever.

Given the NCAA’s past history, it’ll do everything it can to find a way to get the season played. Schefter has the latest on the 2020 season:

Speaking to people in and around college football this week, there is “strong conviction” there will be college football this season. Uncertainty about when – multiple scenarios being debated – but they sound certain there still will be college football this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2020

It’s awesome to be hearing an optimistic report at a time like this. But the reality is, the people Schefter is speaking to likely aren’t medical professionals.

Until advancements can be made to fight the current pandemic – or ensure safety and protection – sports will continue to be postponed. One solution could be to remove fans from games and just televise the games. But would schools and players prefer that option over waiting to play until fans can attend?

These next few months will be critical for gathering further medical information which should help come up with solutions.