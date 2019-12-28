The Spun

What LSU Coaching Staff “Privately” Thought About Oklahoma

Coach O on the sideline before LSU vs. Oklahoma.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 28: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers looks on during warm ups before the game against the the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

LSU is having its way with Oklahoma through two quarters at the Peach Bowl tonight. And that is a massive, massive understatement.

The Tigers are shellacking the Sooners, 49-14, with under a minute to play in the second quarter.

Las Vegas didn’t expect this game to be very close – LSU was favored by two touchdowns – but nobody really expected it to be this much of a blowout.

Well, except for the Tigers’ coaching staff.

Brody Miller of The Athletic reports that LSU’s coaching staff didn’t believe Oklahoma was even a top 15 team.

Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated added that an LSU staff member felt that Oklahoma was the fifth-best team the Tigers were facing this season.

ESPN’s Football Power Index wasn’t very high on Oklahoma coming into today’s game, either. The Sooners were ranked the No. 10 team in the country by ESPN’s computer model, well behind all of the other College Football Playoff games.

We’ll see if the Sooners can make this somewhat competitive in the second half.

The game is on ESPN.


