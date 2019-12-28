What LSU Coaching Staff “Privately” Thought About Oklahoma

LSU is having its way with Oklahoma through two quarters at the Peach Bowl tonight. And that is a massive, massive understatement.

The Tigers are shellacking the Sooners, 49-14, with under a minute to play in the second quarter.

Las Vegas didn’t expect this game to be very close – LSU was favored by two touchdowns – but nobody really expected it to be this much of a blowout.

Well, except for the Tigers’ coaching staff.

Brody Miller of The Athletic reports that LSU’s coaching staff didn’t believe Oklahoma was even a top 15 team.

#LSU staffers privately believed Oklahoma wasn't even one of the top 15 teams in the country. That sounded absurd. Now, we understand why. — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) December 28, 2019

Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated added that an LSU staff member felt that Oklahoma was the fifth-best team the Tigers were facing this season.

An #LSU staff member this week called Oklahoma the fifth best team the Tigers have faced this season – behind Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Georgia. Things are materializing as such. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 28, 2019

ESPN’s Football Power Index wasn’t very high on Oklahoma coming into today’s game, either. The Sooners were ranked the No. 10 team in the country by ESPN’s computer model, well behind all of the other College Football Playoff games.

We’ll see if the Sooners can make this somewhat competitive in the second half.

The game is on ESPN.