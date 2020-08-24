What The AP Poll Would Look Like Without Big Ten, Pac-12 Teams

The top 25 AP poll just released and it’s already getting people confused (what with there being nine teams on it that aren’t even playing and all).
But college football insider Brett McMurphy is here with a more proper top 25 AP poll. Taking to Twitter, McMurphy posted what the AP poll would look like featuring only teams slated to play.
Based on the collection of votes from the AP voters, McMurphy put together the new poll. The usual suspects are all at the top of the list: Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and LSU make up the top five.
Beyond those five we get a lot of very interesting teams making the list. Tennessee, Miami, TCU and Iowa State are just a few that cracked the top 25.
Here is the full top 25 AP poll, featuring teams set to play in 2020:
- Clemson
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Oklahoma
- LSU
- Florida
- Notre Dame
- Auburn
- Texas A&M
- Texas
- Oklahoma State
- UNC
- Cincinnati
- UCF
- Iowa State
- Tennessee
- Memphis
- Virginia Tech
- Miami (FL)
- Louisville
- Appalachian State
- Kentucky
- Baylor
- TCU
- Virginia
Adjusted preseason @AP_Top25 poll w/only teams playing in fall:
1-Clemson
2-Bama
3-Georgia
4-OU
5-LSU
6-Florida
7-Notre Dame
8-Auburn
9-A&M
10-Texas
11-OklaSt
12-UNC
13-Cincy
14-UCF
15-IowaSt
16-Tenn
17-Memphis
18-VaTech
19-Miami
20-UL
21-AppSt
22-UK
23-Baylor
24-TCU
25-Virginia
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 24, 2020
It’s interesting to note that four Group of Five teams made the cut in this scenario. AAC powerhouses Cincinnati, Memphis and UCF all made the cut, as did preseason Sun Belt favorite Appalachian State.
But that also leaves 21 teams coming out of just three Power Five conferences. Six are from the ACC, six are from the Big 12, and a whopping eight are from the SEC.
It’s pretty clear that the voters have a lot of confidence that the SEC will continue to show its dominance, even with a conference-only schedule.
Which teams are you most surprised to see make or miss this AP poll?