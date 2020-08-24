What The AP Poll Would Look Like Without Big Ten, Pac-12 Teams

The top 25 AP poll just released and it’s already getting people confused (what with there being nine teams on it that aren’t even playing and all).

But college football insider Brett McMurphy is here with a more proper top 25 AP poll. Taking to Twitter, McMurphy posted what the AP poll would look like featuring only teams slated to play.

Based on the collection of votes from the AP voters, McMurphy put together the new poll. The usual suspects are all at the top of the list: Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and LSU make up the top five.

Beyond those five we get a lot of very interesting teams making the list. Tennessee, Miami, TCU and Iowa State are just a few that cracked the top 25.

Here is the full top 25 AP poll, featuring teams set to play in 2020:

Clemson Alabama Georgia Oklahoma LSU Florida Notre Dame Auburn Texas A&M Texas Oklahoma State UNC Cincinnati UCF Iowa State Tennessee Memphis Virginia Tech Miami (FL) Louisville Appalachian State Kentucky Baylor TCU Virginia

Adjusted preseason @AP_Top25 poll w/only teams playing in fall: 1-Clemson

2-Bama

3-Georgia

4-OU

5-LSU

6-Florida

7-Notre Dame

8-Auburn

9-A&M

10-Texas

11-OklaSt

12-UNC

13-Cincy

14-UCF

15-IowaSt

16-Tenn

17-Memphis

18-VaTech

19-Miami

20-UL

21-AppSt

22-UK

23-Baylor

24-TCU

25-Virginia — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 24, 2020

It’s interesting to note that four Group of Five teams made the cut in this scenario. AAC powerhouses Cincinnati, Memphis and UCF all made the cut, as did preseason Sun Belt favorite Appalachian State.

But that also leaves 21 teams coming out of just three Power Five conferences. Six are from the ACC, six are from the Big 12, and a whopping eight are from the SEC.

It’s pretty clear that the voters have a lot of confidence that the SEC will continue to show its dominance, even with a conference-only schedule.

Which teams are you most surprised to see make or miss this AP poll?