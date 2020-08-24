The Spun

What The AP Poll Would Look Like Without Big Ten, Pac-12 Teams

Alabama and Clemson players lining up for a snap.SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Patrick Phibbs #58 of the Clemson Tigers snaps the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The top 25 AP poll just released and it’s already getting people confused (what with there being nine teams on it that aren’t even playing and all).

But college football insider Brett McMurphy is here with a more proper top 25 AP poll. Taking to Twitter, McMurphy posted what the AP poll would look like featuring only teams slated to play.

Based on the collection of votes from the AP voters, McMurphy put together the new poll. The usual suspects are all at the top of the list: Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and LSU make up the top five.

Beyond those five we get a lot of very interesting teams making the list. Tennessee, Miami, TCU and Iowa State are just a few that cracked the top 25.

Here is the full top 25 AP poll, featuring teams set to play in 2020:

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Georgia
  4. Oklahoma
  5. LSU
  6. Florida
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Auburn
  9. Texas A&M
  10. Texas
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. UNC
  13. Cincinnati
  14. UCF
  15. Iowa State
  16. Tennessee
  17. Memphis
  18. Virginia Tech
  19. Miami (FL)
  20. Louisville
  21. Appalachian State
  22. Kentucky
  23. Baylor
  24. TCU
  25. Virginia

It’s interesting to note that four Group of Five teams made the cut in this scenario. AAC powerhouses Cincinnati, Memphis and UCF all made the cut, as did preseason Sun Belt favorite Appalachian State.

But that also leaves 21 teams coming out of just three Power Five conferences. Six are from the ACC, six are from the Big 12, and a whopping eight are from the SEC.

It’s pretty clear that the voters have a lot of confidence that the SEC will continue to show its dominance, even with a conference-only schedule.

Which teams are you most surprised to see make or miss this AP poll?


