What Urban Meyer Said About Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Football

Former Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer has served as an analyst for Fox Sports since retiring from college football coaching.

Meyer has been a fantastic addition to Fox’s college football coverage. He’s especially interesting to listen to when discussing the Big Ten.

On Saturday, Meyer was on following Michigan’s disappointing loss to Michigan State. The former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach attributed Jim Harbaugh’s loss to one main thing: a lack of a passing game.

Meyer noticed that Michigan had basically no success down the field. In today’s college football, it’s basically impossible to win when that happens.

“Ninety percent of Joe Milton’s passing yards last week are on RPOs and release,” Meyer said on FOX. “We talked in the pregame about how do you stop that? You play tight coverage, force him to be in the pocket, and play quarterback. That’s exactly what Michigan State did.”

Meyer added that Michigan’s offensive playmakers just weren’t getting open.

“The common theme on all four plays is none of the receivers were really open,” Meyer said. “They’re just not doing a good job. You can’t just all throw this on Joe Milton. I’m not sure they’ve completed a vertical pass yet. But there’s a common theme: wide receivers are covered.”

That’s been a major problem for Harbaugh’s Michigan teams over the years. The Wolverines have typically been good on defense, but have lacked the elite skill players to compete with the Ohio States of the world.

Michigan is now 1-6 at home against Ohio State and Michigan State under Harbaugh. That is…not good.