When Arch Manning Could Make His Recruiting Decision

Arch Manning is widely regarded as the most sought-after recruit in the country, and rightfully so. He’s the top quarterback recruit from the 2023 class and continues to get better as time goes on.

For the past few months, Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas have been labeled the top suitors for Manning. What we didn’t know, however, was when Manning could make his decision.

On Friday night, ESPN reporter Mark Schlabach provided some insight as to when Manning’s recruitment could come to an end. He believes a final decision could take place in the spring or summer of 2022.

“From what people have told me around Isidore Newman, I think he’ll wait for the coaching carousel to settle down after this season,” Schlabach said, via Saturday Down South. “And then go out and make his official visits and come up with a decision late next spring or summer. But certainly Texas, Georgia and Alabama seem to think they’re in a pretty good position.”

If this timeline is accurate, all the top contenders will need to make sure they put together their best recruiting pitches from now.

Earlier this week, Manning opened up about his recruitment in an interview. The five-star quarterback seems to be enjoying this whole process.

“I’m still wide open. I’m just enjoying the process,” Arch said, via ESPN. “It’s cool to get to go visit some of the best schools in the country.”

Manning has the potential to completely change a program’s trajectory. That’s why the entire college football world can’t wait to see where the Isidore Newman product goes next.

For now, though, college football fans will have to patiently wait for Manning’s decision.