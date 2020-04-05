The Spun

Where 2021’s 10 Best Uncommitted Recruits Will Play In College

A general view of Ohio State's stadium.COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 18: A general view of Ohio Stadium as more than 99,000 fans packed in to watch the annual Ohio State Spring Game on April 18, 2015 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The 2021 recruiting class is starting to heat up as far as commitments go, but several of the class’s top prospects have yet to make a decision.

In total, 10 of the top 15 players on 247Sports’ Composite Rankings for the 2021 class are currently uncommitted.

Where will they end up playing their college football?

Here are the latest projections, according to 247Sports’ “Crystal Ball.”

1. 5-star defensive tackle J.T. Tuimoloau

Prediction: Ohio State

A closeup of an ohio state football helmet.

(Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

2. 5-star offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer

Prediction: Texas

A Texas Longhorns football helmet sitting on the field.

(Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

3. 5-star dual-threat QB Caleb Williams

Prediction: Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners helmets lined up on the football field before a football game.

(Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

4. 5-star safety James Williams

Prediction: Georgia

A closeup of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet

(Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

5. 5-star cornerback Tony Grimes

Prediction: Georgia

A closeup of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet

(Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

6. 5-star offensive tackle Amarius Mims

A closeup of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet

(Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

7. 5-star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka

A Washington cheerleader holding a Huskies megaphone.

(Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

8. 5-star OLB Terrence Lewis

Prediction: Alabama

Multiple Alabama football helmets laying on the ground.

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

9. 5-star offensive tackle Nolan Rucci

Prediction: Penn State

James Franklin leads Penn State out of the tunnel.

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

10. 5-star running back Camar Wheaton

Prediction: Oklahoma

A closeup of an Oklahoma football helmet on the sideline.

(Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

***

You can view 247Sports’ full predictions here.

