Where 2021’s 10 Best Uncommitted Recruits Will Play In College

The 2021 recruiting class is starting to heat up as far as commitments go, but several of the class’s top prospects have yet to make a decision.

In total, 10 of the top 15 players on 247Sports’ Composite Rankings for the 2021 class are currently uncommitted.

Where will they end up playing their college football?

Here are the latest projections, according to 247Sports’ “Crystal Ball.”

1. 5-star defensive tackle J.T. Tuimoloau

Prediction: Ohio State

2. 5-star offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer

Prediction: Texas

3. 5-star dual-threat QB Caleb Williams

Prediction: Oklahoma

4. 5-star safety James Williams

Prediction: Georgia

5. 5-star cornerback Tony Grimes

Prediction: Georgia

6. 5-star offensive tackle Amarius Mims

7. 5-star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka

8. 5-star OLB Terrence Lewis

Prediction: Alabama

9. 5-star offensive tackle Nolan Rucci

Prediction: Penn State

10. 5-star running back Camar Wheaton

Prediction: Oklahoma

***

You can view 247Sports’ full predictions here.