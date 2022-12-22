Where Deion Sanders' First Recruiting Class At Colorado Ranks
Sixteen players signed a national letter of intent to join Deion Sanders in Colorado next year.
Coach Prime landed a pair of four-star recruits in running back Dylan Edwards and wide receiver Adam Hopkins. All but one of the other players are three-star recruits, per 247Sports.
Sanders' first recruiting crop ranks No. 53 in 247Sports' 2023 rankings. Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Miami, and Ohio State top the list.
However, Sanders has already made a major splash through the transfer portal. Travis Hunter, last year's top-ranked recruit, announced his transfer to Colorado on Wednesday evening. The coach's son, quarterback Shadeur Sanders, will also follow him from Jackson State.
As a result, the Buffaloes currently have the seventh-best transfer haul. That elevates their overall rank of 2023 recruits and transfers to No. 29.
Hunter shocked the world when committing to Jackson State last year, and he's once again Coach Prime's biggest offseason addition. He also has a new starting quarterback in the younger Sanders, who threw 40 touchdowns for the Tigers this season.
Sanders hasn't made huge recruiting waves yet, but he could continue to attract top talent from the transfer portal while bolstering Colorado's presence for future recruiting classes.