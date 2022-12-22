Where Deion Sanders' First Recruiting Class At Colorado Ranks

BOULDER, CO - DECEMBER 4: Deion Sanders, CUs new head football coach, takes questions in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference on December 4, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. CU held an introductory press conference to announce the hiring of Deion Coach Prime Sanders as the schools new head football coach. Chancellor Phil DiStefano and athletic director Rick George accompanied Sanders into a packed room in the Arrow Touchdown Club inside the Dal Ward Athletic Center. Sanders becomes the 28th head coach in Buffalo football history. Sanders, who known as Prime Time during his Hall of Fame playing career has since transitioned into Coach Prime as a head football coach. Sanders, 55, joins the CU program from Jackson State University where in three seasons the Tigers compiled a 27-5 record and won back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference championships. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Sixteen players signed a national letter of intent to join Deion Sanders in Colorado next year.

Coach Prime landed a pair of four-star recruits in running back Dylan Edwards and wide receiver Adam Hopkins. All but one of the other players are three-star recruits, per 247Sports.

Sanders' first recruiting crop ranks No. 53 in 247Sports' 2023 rankings. Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Miami, and Ohio State top the list.

However, Sanders has already made a major splash through the transfer portal. Travis Hunter, last year's top-ranked recruit, announced his transfer to Colorado on Wednesday evening. The coach's son, quarterback Shadeur Sanders, will also follow him from Jackson State.

As a result, the Buffaloes currently have the seventh-best transfer haul. That elevates their overall rank of 2023 recruits and transfers to No. 29.

Hunter shocked the world when committing to Jackson State last year, and he's once again Coach Prime's biggest offseason addition. He also has a new starting quarterback in the younger Sanders, who threw 40 touchdowns for the Tigers this season.

Sanders hasn't made huge recruiting waves yet, but he could continue to attract top talent from the transfer portal while bolstering Colorado's presence for future recruiting classes.