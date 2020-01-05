The 2019-20 college football season isn’t over yet – there’s still one more bowl game on Monday and the College Football Playoff title game the following week – but it’s never too early to start looking ahead to next season.

We could get some big 2020 college football news on Monday, too, as Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is set to announce his decision. He’ll be announcing his plans at a press conference with Nick Saban. Some are expecting him to return to school.

The 2020 college football season will start out with several big games.

Where is ESPN’s College GameDay likely heading in Week 1?

247Sports made its prediction:

WEEK 1: ALABAMA VS. USC (ARLINGTON, SEPT. 5) The intrigue: ESPN will get to choose from two of college football’s bluebloods hooking up at AT&T Stadium or Michigan’s trip to Washington during Week 1. Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses makes his long-anticipated return from injury and there’s always a chance Tua Tagovailoa is back too, suiting up for the first game of his senior season. If not, Mac Jones or five-star freshman signal caller Bryce Young will be the guy for the Crimson Tide against an upset-hungry USC squad. Clay Helton enters 2020 under a lot of pressure to win and win big with the Trojans and this is the first crucial test.

It’s hard to argue with that pick, especially if Tagovailoa decides to return to school. Alabama could be preseason No. 1 with Tua back under center.

USC will be facing a critical season, too. Clay Helton somehow saved his job once again, but the Trojans will need to make a jump next fall.

You can view predictions for every College GameDay location here.