The Deion Sanders era at Jackson State will officially get underway on Sunday when the Tigers begin their season.

Sanders has completely transformed Jackson State’s football program in just a matter of months. His presence alone has sparked a new energy. The Tigers also unveiled brand new uniforms earlier this year that the team will wear during the 2021 season.

Jackson’s greatest impact thus far has come on the recruiting trail. The Tigers’ 2021 class checks in as the 86th best in all of college football, and is headlined by Deion’s son, four-star quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Deion’s efforts with Jackson State will materialize on Sunday when the Tigers begin their season against the Edwards Waters Tigers. Take a look at the game’s details below.

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN3

Those wanting to get a look at the Deion Sanders-led Jackson State Tigers will want to stream the game on ESPN3 at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The football program is thrilled to get back in action after the FCS delayed the fall season in light of the pandemic.

“JSU opens its season with the eyes of college football upon it,” said Dennis Driscoll, associate athletic director at Jackson State, via GoJSUTigers.com. “On September 21 of last year Pro Football Hall of Famer and the best defensive back to play the game, Deion Sanders , was introduced as the programs 21st head football coach. It’s been a 24/7 grind for the unit and the Tigers went out and secured the top class at the FCS level and the best class at an Historically Black College and University – ever.”

We know what Deion Sanders is capable of on the recruiting front. We’ll find out what he’s able to do on the field as a coach on Sunday afternoon when he makes his debut.