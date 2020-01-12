The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Why Clemson Didn’t Practice At The Saints Facility Like LSU

A closeup of Dabo Swinney.CLEMSON, SC - OCTOBER 07: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers walks the sidelines during the Tigers' game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Memorial Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

LSU went through practice at the New Orleans Saints facility over the weekend. Clemson, meanwhile, practiced at the hotel.

Some on social media speculated about the reason for this – perhaps LSU was getting an unfair home-state advantage? – but it turns out it’s what Clemson wanted.

Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney revealed this morning that Clemson had the option to practice at the Saints facility like LSU.

Clemson, though, opted to practice in the hotel ballroom.

Swinney said that Clemson’s ballroom practice was one of the best they’ve had all year.

“It was a great practice and a great day,” he said.

Clemson and LSU are set to play for the national championship on Monday night.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.