Why Clemson Didn’t Practice At The Saints Facility Like LSU

LSU went through practice at the New Orleans Saints facility over the weekend. Clemson, meanwhile, practiced at the hotel.

Some on social media speculated about the reason for this – perhaps LSU was getting an unfair home-state advantage? – but it turns out it’s what Clemson wanted.

Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney revealed this morning that Clemson had the option to practice at the Saints facility like LSU.

Clemson, though, opted to practice in the hotel ballroom.

Dabo says Clemson could have gone to the Saints facility yesterday as well, but they elected to use the ballroom at the Hilton. So it wasn’t the vast conspiracy everyone thought. — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) January 12, 2020

Swinney said that Clemson’s ballroom practice was one of the best they’ve had all year.

“It was a great practice and a great day,” he said.

Clemson and LSU are set to play for the national championship on Monday night.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.