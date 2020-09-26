The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Why Kirk Herbstreit Won’t Be On Set At College GameDay Today

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Miami Gardens ahead of a rivalry game between the Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles.

Unfortunately, two members of the crew couldn’t be there in person. Lee Corso has been doing the show from his home to stay safe.

Kirk Herbstreit joined him in being socially distanced from the rest of the crew this morning. On Friday, Herbstreit revealed he came into contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.

Out of an abundance of caution, he decided to do today’s show remotely from his home. “I came in contact with the virus so I will not be able to go on the road for College GameDay this week,” Herbstreit explained in a video posted to Twitter.

“I’ll still be on the show and I’ll still actually get a chance to call the game Saturday night with Miami and Florida State. I’ll still get to be doing that, I’ll just have to do that from my home.”

“I think it’s time to take an abundance of caution, follow the protocols, and do what we needed to do,” he continued. “I’ve tested negative twice this week, so all is well.”

The good news is Herbie tested negative and appears to be in good health this morning.

The show should run seamlessly considering Herbstreit has done plenty of TV appearances from his home over the years.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.