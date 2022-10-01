Why Lee Corso Isn't On "College GameDay" This Morning

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 15: Lee Corso during The AdvoCare Showdown at AT&T Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso isn't on "College GameDay" this morning.

The longtime, beloved college football analyst is reportedly under the weather.

Corso, a mainstay in ESPN's college football coverage for more than two decades, will not be a part of the show on Saturday morning at Clemson.

"Lee Corso woke up feeling under the weather, but is feeling much better now. Thinking of you, Coach," the College GameDay account tweeted.

The college football world is certainly thinking of the college football analyst on Saturday.

Feel better, Coach!