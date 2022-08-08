Why Longtime Oklahoma Football Coach Announced Shocking Resignation

NORMAN, OK - OCTOBER 15: An Oklahoma Sooners cheerleader performs during the game against the Kansas State Wildcats October 15, 2016 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated Kansas State 38-17. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

Longtime Oklahoma Sooners football coach Cale Gundy announced his shocking resignation on Sunday evening.

Gundy, who has been a part of the Sooners football program for roughly three decades, first as a player and later a coach, announced he is stepping down from his position.

The longtime Oklahoma assistant coach announced his decision on Twitter.

Gundy explained that he said a word during a team meeting that he should "never" say. The Sooners coach said he was reading off a distracted player's iPad and unintentionally said the word out loud.

Here's the full statement from Gundy:

Oklahoma fans and players are pretty stunned by the move. Several former players have spoken out in support of the longtime Sooners coach.

Brent Venables announced on Sunday evening that he has sadly accepted Gundy's resignation.

Gundy played for the Sooners in the early 1990s and later became a coach for the program.

He had most recently served as the team's assistant head coach and wide receivers coach.