The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Why Ohio State Fans Were Loving The Ravens’ Loss To The Titans

Mike Vrabel wearing sunglasses on the sideline.JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans waits on the field before the start of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 23, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Tennessee Titans fans were obviously the fan base most excited by Saturday night’s AFC Divisional Round win over the Baltimore Ravens. Ohio State fans might’ve been No. 2, though.

Buckeye Nation was pretty thrilled with the Titans’ upset win over the Ravens in the second round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday night.

There are a couple of reasons for that.

First, former Ohio State star Mike Vrabel is the Titans’ head coach. Vrabel began his coaching career in Columbus and has since gone on to have great success in the NFL. Another former Buckeyes coach, Kerry Coombs, is on his staff.

Second, the Titans defeated Jim Harbaugh’s older brother, John.

Ohio State fans were all making the same joke on Saturday night.

John Harbaugh does have a Super Bowl, but the past few playoff appearances have not gone well. Baltimore has been one-and-done in back-to-back postseason appearances.

Tennessee, meanwhile, is now one win away from a Super Bowl.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.