Why Ohio State Fans Were Loving The Ravens’ Loss To The Titans

Tennessee Titans fans were obviously the fan base most excited by Saturday night’s AFC Divisional Round win over the Baltimore Ravens. Ohio State fans might’ve been No. 2, though.

Buckeye Nation was pretty thrilled with the Titans’ upset win over the Ravens in the second round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday night.

There are a couple of reasons for that.

First, former Ohio State star Mike Vrabel is the Titans’ head coach. Vrabel began his coaching career in Columbus and has since gone on to have great success in the NFL. Another former Buckeyes coach, Kerry Coombs, is on his staff.

Second, the Titans defeated Jim Harbaugh’s older brother, John.

Ohio State fans were all making the same joke on Saturday night.

Mike Vrabel went to Ohio State and is coaching against Harbaugh, so I guess this makes sense. — Matt Smith (@MattSmithCFB) January 12, 2020

A Harbaugh is going to lose to Ohio State (Vrabel) in a big game. It never fails. — Mean Joe Bean (@GABlueBean) January 12, 2020

Oh look another Harbaugh who can't win a big game (this will not age well) — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) January 12, 2020

John Harbaugh does have a Super Bowl, but the past few playoff appearances have not gone well. Baltimore has been one-and-done in back-to-back postseason appearances.

Tennessee, meanwhile, is now one win away from a Super Bowl.