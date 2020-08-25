Will College Football’s National Title Be Legitimate? David Pollack Answers

Will college football’s 2020-21 national title be legitimate without the likes of the Big Ten and Pac-12 participating? College GameDay’s David Pollack has the answer.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 each won’t be playing football this fall. The decisions were made in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the ACC, Big 12 and SEC are moving forward with the fall football season. One of the biggest questions revolving around the unprecedented 2020 season is will the College Football Playoff take place?

There will be a national champion crowned at the end of the season. The College Football Playoff will still take place, selecting teams from the ACC, Big 12 and SEC.

Without the Big Ten and Pac-12 involved, some believe the 2020-21 national title won’t be legitimate. Pollack disagrees. He believes because the majority of the Power Five conferences are playing, the 2020-21 national title will be legitimate.

“I have no problem with it,” Pollack said, via 247Sports. “Here’s where my line would change: if you have three of the five [Power 5 conferences playing], I’m good with it. We’ve seen teams claim national titles in the past that are abysmal — crazy. UCF did it a couple of years ago. We’ve seen Alabama do it. People have claimed national titles going back a long way with a lot easier circumstances than this. I think if you have three of the five, to me, it would be warranted.”

Pollack makes a good point here. Not to mention, the Big Ten and Pac-12 are a combined 0-9 in the College Football Playoff over the past five years.

The lone team out of both the Big Ten and Pac-12 that would’ve had a great shot to win the title is Ohio State.

But we’ll have to wait until early next year to see the Buckeyes play. Meanwhile, title contenders out of the ACC, Big 12 and SEC – like Alabama and Clemson – will battle it out this season to be crowned champion.