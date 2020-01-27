The Spun

Will Muschamp’s Son, A QB Recruit, Announces His Commitment

A closeup of Will Muschamp during a football game at the Outback Bowl in Florida to end the 2017 season.TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 1: Head coach Will Muschamp of the South Carolina Gamecocks looks on from the sidelines during the first quarter of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game against the Michigan Wolverines on January 1, 2018 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

Will Muschamp’s son, a 2020 quarterback recruit, announced his college football commitment on Sunday evening.

Jackson Muschamp, the oldest son of the South Carolina head coach, will be playing college football at Colorado State.

The son of the Gamecocks’ head coach reportedly visited Colorado State over the weekend.

Colorado State is now led by Steve Addazio.

Muschamp is ranked the No. 97 pro-style quarterback in the class of 2020, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

The quarterback recruit chose Colorado State over Boston College, Jacksonville State, Middle Tennessee, Samford, Western Carolina and Wofford.

Addazio was previously the head coach at Boston College.


