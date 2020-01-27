Will Muschamp’s Son, A QB Recruit, Announces His Commitment

Will Muschamp’s son, a 2020 quarterback recruit, announced his college football commitment on Sunday evening.

Jackson Muschamp, the oldest son of the South Carolina head coach, will be playing college football at Colorado State.

The son of the Gamecocks’ head coach reportedly visited Colorado State over the weekend.

Colorado State is now led by Steve Addazio.

Very excited to announce that I am committed to Colorado State University!!! Go Rams! #ProudToBe pic.twitter.com/uIFJxzs4do — Jackson Muschamp (@JacksonMuschamp) January 26, 2020

Muschamp is ranked the No. 97 pro-style quarterback in the class of 2020, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

The quarterback recruit chose Colorado State over Boston College, Jacksonville State, Middle Tennessee, Samford, Western Carolina and Wofford.

Addazio was previously the head coach at Boston College.