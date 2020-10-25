Will Muschamp Getting Crushed For South Carolina’s Performance Tonight

Social media absolutely went after Will Muschamp and South Carolina on Saturday night.

The Gamecocks were thoroughly routed by an unranked 1-2 LSU team. USC went into the locker room at halftime down 31-10 and left the field at the end of the night with a 52-24 loss.

Coming off a surprising upset against a solid Auburn team last Saturday, South Carolina was hoping to turn around the subpar brand of football they’ve put out over the past couple years. This week, Gamecock fans were greeted with the same brand they’ve come to expect.

Here are some fan reactions on Twitter:

Where’s all the sign muschamp to an extension now? T-rob is supposed to be an up and coming defensive coordinator? This defense is horrible. @GamecockFB — easylina (@easylina1) October 25, 2020

Muschamp and Tanner should just stay in Baton Rouge. This is embarrassing. — Robb Brown (@RobbBrownSC) October 25, 2020

The 52 points tonight are the most allowed in a SEC game in the Will Muschamp era. — Collyn Taylor (@collyntaylor) October 25, 2020

The majority of criticism against Muschamp, especially in this game, comes on the defensive side of the ball. With LSU quarterback Myles Brennan out this week, the Tigers started TJ Finely in his first collegiate game. The true freshman carved up the Gamecocks, throwing for 265 yards and two touchdowns.

Sure the young QB has talent, but the South Carolina defense made him look like a man amongst boys in his first ever college start.

Since coming to South Carolina in 2016, Muschamp has led the Gamecocks to two seasons with a record over 500 and only one bowl win. With another bad season looming, USC fans are starting to call for Muschamp’s job.

How is Muschamp employed?? 😂 — Dylan McCary (@dylan_mccary15) October 25, 2020

This program is inconsistent under Muschamp and I don’t ever see how that’s gonna change. He’s just not capable of a season of good football — SC Sports Fanatic (@fanatic_sc) October 25, 2020

It’s hard to see Muschamp surviving much longer in Columbia if he keeps producing these results. With Saturday’s loss South Carolina falls to 2-3 on the season.