Wisconsin Fans Are Furious With The Rose Bowl’s Referees

Wisconsin and Oregon play in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Justin Herbert #10 of the Oregon Ducks celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second quarter in the Rose Bowl game presented by Northwestern Mutual at Rose Bowl on January 01, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

Big Ten fan bases and heavy criticism of officials seem to be going together this year. Days after Ohio State fans crushed the Fiesta Bowl refs, Wisconsin fans are doing the same in the Rose Bowl.

Both fan bases have some decent reasoning behind the complaining, too.

Wisconsin fans are most recently furious with a bizarre spot inside the 5-yard line on a key Badgers drive. In the end, the terrible spot didn’t really matter – outside of costing Wisconsin a timeout – as the team scored a touchdown on 4th and 1.

Still, Wisconsin fans can’t believe where the ball was spotted.

“Worst spot in the history of spots. Believe me,” one fan wrote.

Former Wisconsin star running back James White was especially upset.

The officiating crew didn’t even appear to review the spot, which is suspect.

Again, it didn’t really matter, as the Badgers scored a touchdown on the ensuing 4th down attempt, but it did cost Paul Chryst’s team a timeout.

Wisconsin is leading Oregon, 24-21.

The game is on ESPN.


