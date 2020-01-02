Wisconsin Fans Are Furious With The Rose Bowl’s Referees

Big Ten fan bases and heavy criticism of officials seem to be going together this year. Days after Ohio State fans crushed the Fiesta Bowl refs, Wisconsin fans are doing the same in the Rose Bowl.

Both fan bases have some decent reasoning behind the complaining, too.

Wisconsin fans are most recently furious with a bizarre spot inside the 5-yard line on a key Badgers drive. In the end, the terrible spot didn’t really matter – outside of costing Wisconsin a timeout – as the team scored a touchdown on 4th and 1.

Still, Wisconsin fans can’t believe where the ball was spotted.

“Worst spot in the history of spots. Believe me,” one fan wrote.

Former Wisconsin star running back James White was especially upset.

That’s a horrible spot! — James White (@SweetFeet_White) January 2, 2020

The officiating crew didn’t even appear to review the spot, which is suspect.

Apparently they did not review the spot so Wisconsin is going for it on 4th down. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) January 2, 2020

Again, it didn’t really matter, as the Badgers scored a touchdown on the ensuing 4th down attempt, but it did cost Paul Chryst’s team a timeout.

Wisconsin is leading Oregon, 24-21.

The game is on ESPN.