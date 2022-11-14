Wisconsin Football Reacts To Killing Of Ex-Wide Receiver

MADISON, WI - SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R) Chikwe Obasih #34, Leo Musso#19, Garret Dooley #55, Joe Ferguson #36, Derek Straus #26 and Austin Ramesh #20 of the Wisconsin Badgers huddle up with teammates at mid-field after defeating the Troy Trojans 28-3 in the college football game at Camp Randall Stadium on September 19, 2015 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Devin Chandler was one of three Virginia football players killed in a campus shooting on Sunday night.

The wide receiver played for Wisconsin in 2020 and 2021 before transferring to Virginia. On Monday afternoon, the football program released a statement mourning the death of Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry.

"Devin was a tremendous young man and a great teammate. He will be greatly missed," the team posted on Twitter. "This is a difficult time for our players and staff because of the lasting impact Devin had on his friends and teammates."

Interim head coach Jim Leonhard also mourned the tragic loss.

"He had a lasting impact after he left UW, which is a testament to the type of person he was," Leonard wrote. "His personality was infectious and he was a joy to be around. Our team is hurting for him and his family."

Wisconsin sent its players home after news broke of Chander's death.

Charlottesville police said they detained a suspect in the shooting, former Virginia player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., on Monday morning.