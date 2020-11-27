Wisconsin Star Announces He’s Entering 2021 NFL Draft

Wisconsin star cornerback Rachad Wildgoose II announced he’d be opting out of the remainder of the 2020-21 season. The junior will forego the Badgers’ final games to begin his preparation for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Wildgoose II took to Twitter to make his announcement on Friday morning.

“Three years ago the University of Wisconsin took a chance on a bright-eyed kid from Miami, Florida,” he wrote. “…I may be taking the next step in my journey but I will always love the University of Wisconsin. A piece of my heart will always remain in Madison. Having said that, I have decided to declare for the 2021 NFL draft. I love you all and On Wisconsin! #thegooseisloose.”

The Badgers will suffer yet another canceled game this weekend due to COVID-19. For the first time in more than 100 years, Minnesota and Wisconsin will not be playing this season.

This is the second game of the year No. 18 Wisconsin has been forced to cancel. The Badgers first canceled in Week 2 with widespread outbreak of their own — this week it’s Minnesota’s program that’s to blame.

With a 17-7 loss to Northwestern last week and no game on Saturday, now seems like as good a time as ever for Wildgoose II to opt out.

The star corner had a solid career with the Badgers. In just over two seasons, Wildgoose II recorded 57 tackles and one interception.

This being said, his choice to declare for the draft came as a surprise to many Badgers fans. The cornerback’s draft stock isn’t exactly through the roof, and this season hasn’t done much to change that.

After a solid outing in Week 1 against Illinois, Wildgoose II hasn’t seen much of the field. The junior missed the Badgers’ second game against Michigan and suffered another injury in last week’s loss to Northwestern. With two full years of remaining eligibility, his decision to leave the program seems a bit premature.

Redshirt senior Ceasar Williams will now take over as Wisconsin’s top CB.

The Badgers will play Indiana on Dec. 5 barring anymore setbacks.