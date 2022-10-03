Wisconsin Star Reacts To Paul Chryst's Shocking Firing

MADISON, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 01: Braelon Allen #0 of the Wisconsin Badgers warms up prior to the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Camp Randall Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) John Fisher/Getty Images

The University of Wisconsin announced on Sunday night that head football coach Paul Chryst is out.

Chryst, who had been the program's head coach since 2015, is being replaced by interim coach Jim Leonhard.

"After a heartfelt and authentic conversation with Coach Chryst about what is in the long-term best interest of our football program, I have concluded that now is the time for a change in leadership," Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh said. "Paul is a man of integrity who loves his players. I have great respect and admiration for Paul and the legacy of him and his family at the University of Wisconsin."

"I also have confidence in Jim Leonhard to guide the program for the remainder of the season. There is still a lot of season left to play and I know Jim will do a great job while the program is under his leadership."

Not everyone is thrilled with the move, though.

Wisconsin star running back Braelon Allen took to social media to weigh in.

"Anyone who wanted Coach Chryst gone isn’t a part of this team," he tweeted.

Wisconsin fell to 2-3 on the season following Saturday's loss to Illinois.