The Wonderlic Scores For NFL Draft’s QB Prospects Have Leaked

The 2020 NFL draft sits just under a week away and teams are doing their final preparations for a unique event.

This year’s draft will be virtual, with coaches, general managers and scouts staying at home. It will be an interesting draft and one that will likely include a few surprising picks.

Every year in the lead-up to the draft, Wonderlic scores are released. The Wonderlic is the long-time assessment test the NFL uses for its draft prospects. It’s comprised of 50 questions that are designed to test a player.

On Friday afternoon, the Wonderlic scores for the draft’s quarterback prospects were released. Former Iowa standout Nate Stanley took home the top score – with a 40 (out of 50).

Here’s the full list from NFL insider Bob McGinn of the Athletic:

QB's Wonderlic Scores:

Nate Stanley 40

Jake Fromm 35

Joe Burrow 34

Jake Luton 29

Jordan Love 27

Justin Herbert 25

Anthony Gordon 25

Brian Lewerke 25

Jacob Eason 23

James Morgan 23

Jalen Hurts 18

Tua Tagovailoa 13

Former LSU quarterback, and likely No. 1 pick, Joe Burrow received the third-highest score among quarterbacks with a 34.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, former Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa received the lowest score. He received a 13 on the test, according to the report.

It’s unclear how much stock teams continue to put in the test. Dan Marino and Jim Kelly reportedly scored a 16 and 15 respectively back in 1983. Both went on to illustrious NFL careers.