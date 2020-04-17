The Spun

The Wonderlic Scores For NFL Draft’s QB Prospects Have Leaked

Joe Burrow fist pumps during the national championship game.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers reacts to a touchdown against Clemson Tigers during the third quarter in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The 2020 NFL draft sits just under a week away and teams are doing their final preparations for a unique event.

This year’s draft will be virtual, with coaches, general managers and scouts staying at home. It will be an interesting draft and one that will likely include a few surprising picks.

Every year in the lead-up to the draft, Wonderlic scores are released. The Wonderlic is the long-time assessment test the NFL uses for its draft prospects. It’s comprised of 50 questions that are designed to test a player.

On Friday afternoon, the Wonderlic scores for the draft’s quarterback prospects were released. Former Iowa standout Nate Stanley took home the top score – with a 40 (out of 50).

Here’s the full list from NFL insider Bob McGinn of the Athletic:

Former LSU quarterback, and likely No. 1 pick, Joe Burrow received the third-highest score among quarterbacks with a 34.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, former Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa received the lowest score. He received a 13 on the test, according to the report.

It’s unclear how much stock teams continue to put in the test. Dan Marino and Jim Kelly reportedly scored a 16 and 15 respectively back in 1983. Both went on to illustrious NFL careers.

