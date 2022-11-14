Major College Athletic Director Fired Monday Morning

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

A major college athletic director was reportedly fired on Monday morning.

Shane Lyons, the athletic director at West Virginia, has reportedly been fired by the school.

Hoppy Kercheval first reported the news on Monday morning.

"Gee met with Lyons yesterday to tell him athletics is going in a new direction," he reported.

"WVU offered Lyons the opportunity to stay on as an associate VP, but Lyons rejected that. Does not appear to be amicable parting."

This, of course, is leading many to wonder if this means bad news for West Virginia's football coach, Neal Brown.

The Mountaineers have certainly struggled on the field this year. It will be interesting to see if the school makes an aggressive move in the hiring department.