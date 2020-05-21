College Announces Football, Basketball Players Will Return On June 1

The NCAA announced on Wednesday evening that it will allow football and basketball players to return to campus on June 1 for voluntary workouts.

One school is not waiting to make a decision for its student-athletes.

The University of Wyoming was the first to announce on Wednesday that some football and men’s basketball players will return beginning on June 1.

This is the first major step to getting sports back this fall. The NCAA is planning on having sports as scheduled beginning in late August.

With the NCAA news today, Wyoming announces some football, MBB and WBB athletes will return to campus on June 1, with enhanced safety measures. pic.twitter.com/5tfOFgEqDw — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) May 20, 2020

The NCAA announced its official decision earlier Wednesday evening. The schools still have to follow all local, state and federal regulations. However, most states are beginning to lift some of their quarantine restrictions.

“Division I football and basketball student-athletes can participate in on-campus voluntary athletics activities beginning June 1, the Division I Council decided in a virtual meeting Wednesday, as long as all local, state and federal regulations are followed,” the NCAA announced.

DI Council allows football, basketball to have voluntary athletics activities starting June 1: https://t.co/NdoiDbPaSR pic.twitter.com/FGTZ7q985h — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) May 20, 2020

Ohio State, one of the biggest schools in the country, will reportedly have some football players returning in early June, as well. The Buckeyes will be following social distancing guidelines, but players will be allowed back in the facility to work out.

We certainly seem to be progressing toward a fall season with college sports. Hopefully everything can stay on track until then.