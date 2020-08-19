Yahoo Sports Reveals Updated College Football Preseason Top 25

The college football preseason top 25 rankings are looking a little different these days following the Big Ten and Pac-12’s decisions to postpone fall sports.

Right now, the ACC, SEC and Big 12 are the only Power 5 conferences still attempting to play this fall. The AAC, Conference USA, Sun Belt and FBS independents are as well.

In light of the postponements from the Big Ten and Pac-12, Yahoo Sports updated its preseason top 25 rankings. Seven teams–Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota–have been removed.

The fresh top 10 from Yahoo is as follows:

Clemson Alabama Georgia Oklahoma LSU Florida Notre Dame Texas Texas A&M Oklahoma State

Three of those top 10 teams are new. Ohio State (2nd), Oregon (7th) and Penn State (9th) were all cut because they are not playing this fall.

You can view the full college football preseason top 25 from Yahoo Sports right here.

As of this morning, there are many Big Ten players, coaches and fans who are hoping the conference reverses course and opts to move forward with a fall season. However, the odds of that happening appear slim.

As for the leagues that are planning on playing, they have to hope COVID-19 can remain under enough control to make it possible to have games safely in the coming weeks and months.