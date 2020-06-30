You Can Play With 10 College Football Teams In Madden 21

On Tuesday afternoon, EA Sports announced a few of the new features that will be available on the newest Madden game.

According to EA Sports, multiple college football seasons can be played using the “Face of the Franchise” mode. When in that mode, players start at the high school level and go with their choice of college football program.

Fans have been clamoring for an NCAA Football game since the last edition came out – in 2014. Although there’s no new college football game, fans of 10 programs can still choose their favorite team in Madden.

According to EA Sports, 10 college football programs are represented in the newest edition of Madden. Florida, LSU, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Clemson, Nebraska, Oregon, Miami, Texas and USC are all available to choose from.

Here’s what EA Sports has to say about the college level of the game:

“Your story doesn’t end there though as you’re thrust center stage on National Signing Day as ten FBS schools vie for your talents. What starts off as a normal Signing Day ends with a dramatic twist after you don the hat of the school you’ve chosen to attend. Once you set foot on campus the stakes get even higher as you not only have to deftly navigate a Quarterback controversy right out of the gate, but also have to figure out how to appease your domineering, old school approach, newly minted Head Coach Red O’Brien – all while attempting to build your draft stock through two challenging seasons of college football AND win an College Football Playoff Championship (or two) along the way.”

It’s not exactly the NCAA Football game everyone has been waiting for, but it will have to do for now.