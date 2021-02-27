Look: Assistant Coach Lays Big Hit On The Sideline

The FCS spring season is in full swing, giving college football fans a chance to see some competitive action in late February. Over 20 games were slated for action on Saturday, including a match-up between the Northern Iowa Panthers and the Youngstown State Penguins.

In what turned out to be a defensive struggle, UNI meandered out to a 6-0 lead at halftime, scoring a field goal in each of the first two quarters. However, it was a uncalled late hit that got the attention of fans on Saturday afternoon.

As the clocked ticked down in the first half, Northern Iowa wide receiver Quan Hampton made a catch over the middle before bouncing outside and heading upfield. He ended up turning the play into a 26-yard gain and brought the ball into Youngstown State territory.

Hampton willingly went out of bounds and took two steps before he was upended by a Penguins coach standing on the sidelines. The UNI wideout clearly didn’t expect the unidentified Youngstown State assistant to stand his ground and took a hard hit.

Take a look:

Quan with a big gain and gets out of bounds. #UNIFight pic.twitter.com/q27G7U9cQO — UNI Football (@UNIFootball) February 27, 2021

On a close-up shot at the end of the play, the hit looks to be intentional. The Youngstown State coach made no effort to get out of the way and dipped his shoulder as Hampton ran in his direction. No penalty was given, much to the disappointment of those watching.

For the most part, fans were not pleased with the blatant contact made on the unsuspecting UNI wideout.

@ValleyFootball might want to suspend that strength coach next week. No idea how it was missed on the field… — Brett (@Brett_Crawford) February 27, 2021

And the cheap shot by the Youngstown State coach. — Legend (@ThePlowboys) February 27, 2021

Without any penalty given in the game, it’s unclear if officials will retroactively review the incident. Hopefully some sort of discipline will be given for a pretty ugly moment for FCS football.

Northern Iowa still leads Youngstown State late in the third quarter.

