Youngstown State Football Staffer Punished For Saturday’s Incident

Youngstown State’s football team played Northern Iowa this past weekend and there was a rather stunning incident where a staffer laid out an opposing player on the sidelines.

On the play in question, Northern Iowa wide receiver Quan Hampton ran out of bounds. But rather than get out of his way, Youngstown State director of player personnel Tim Johnson lowered his shoulder and hit Hampton in the face, laying him out.

There were immediate calls for Johnson to be punished for what he did and on Monday the punishment was revealed. The school announced that Johnson will not be permitted on the sidelines for the remainder of the football season.

In a statement, Johnson apologized to both schools and the Missouri Valley Football Conference for his actions. He stated that he never should have done that. But he did not appear to apologize to Hampton by name.

“I apologize to UNI, Youngstown State, the Missouri Valley Football Conference and our community for what occurred on Saturday,” Johnson said. “As a member of the YSU Football staff, my actions are held in high regard and that should have never occurred. Again, I deeply apologize to all who have been impacted by my actions.”

Tim Johnson Not Permitted on Sidelines For Remainder of Spring Football Season 📰: https://t.co/T1WANngieY — YSU Football (@YoungstownStFB) March 1, 2021

Tim Johnson played linebacker at Youngstown State, earning multiple honors for the Penguins during his time there. He played professional football for nine years, even appearing in Super Bowl XXXVII with the Oakland Raiders.

Quan with a big gain and gets out of bounds. #UNIFight pic.twitter.com/q27G7U9cQO — UNI Football (@UNIFootball) February 27, 2021

Johnson was hired by Youngstown State as their director of player personnel this year.

He’s going to be walking on eggshells with his alma mater from here on out though.