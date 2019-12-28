The Spun

Zach Evans, No. 1 RB In 2020 Class, Hints At Commitment Decision

high school footballTop recruit Zachary Evans runs with the ball during a high school game.

In just a few days, the No. 1 running back recruit in the country will announce where he’s playing his college football.

5-Star running back Zach Evans is set to announce his decision at the Under Armour All-American Game on January 2. Before the game kicks off, the top recruits in the nation met with reporters to talk about their recruitment.

During the media session, Evans hinted at where he signed.

“One of their backs just played in the super bowl as a freshman. That’s a hint,” Evans said to Bud Elliott of Banner Society.

Elliott suggested that means Evans signed with Georgia.

Sony Michel played in the Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams as a member of the New England Patriots. It’s a not-so-subtle hint that Evans will be headed to Georgia to play for the Bulldogs.

Evans made headlines last week when Galena Park North Shore took the field for its state title game against Duncanville. Evans did not play in the game after reportedly being disciplined by the head coach.

Thomas Jones of the Austin American-Statesman suggested Evans was “sent home” from the game by head coach Jon Kay.

Stay tuned for the latest on Evans’ recruitment and his announcement.


