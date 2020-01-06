Zach Evans, the No. 1 running back recruit in the 2020 class, has reportedly signed his National Letter of Intent with Georgia. However, the five-star recruit is reportedly backing out of his commitment to the Bulldogs.

247Sports is reporting that Evans is “no longer expected” to land at Georgia.

The recruitment of Evans has been a wild one. He told reporters at the Under Armour All-American Game that he signed with someone during the Early Signing Period, but would not reveal who. Reports later suggested that program was Georgia.

Something has changed since then, though, and Evans is no longer expected to play in Athens.

From 247Sports:

Few recruitments have been as up-and-down as Evans’. He’s never actually verbally committed to anyone during his process. But Evans has been linked to at least a half-dozen programs behind the scenes. Evans’ recruitment is expected to zero in on LSU and Texas A&M. The Houston native officially visited the Tigers in October and the Aggies in November. There have been a trio of Crystal Ball projections linking Evans to Texas A&M over the last few days.

Evans is ranked the No. 14 overall recruit in the class by 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

As 247Sports points out, Texas A&M is now the school being linked to Evans, but who knows what’ll happen with this recruitment moving forward.

The addition of Evans would be a massive one for Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies. Texas A&M’s 2020 class ranks No. 6 in the country.