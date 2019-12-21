Report: Nation’s No. 1 RB “Sent Home” Before Team’s State Title Game

When Galena Park North Shore takes the field today for its state title game against Duncanville, the team will be without one of the best players in the country.

According to multiple reports, five-star running back Zach Evans won’t play in the game today. Nick Harris of 247Sports confirmed Evans won’t see the field today, although it’s unclear why.

Thomas Jones of the Austin American-Statesman suggested Evans was “sent home” from the game by head coach Jon Kay.

Here’s the news from Nick Harris.

BREAKING: Confirmed that Galena Park North Shore 5 ⭐️ RB Zach Evans will not play today against Duncanville in the 6A Division I State Championship. #TXHSFB | #UILState — Nick Harris (@NickHarris247) December 21, 2019

Losing Evans is a massive blow to the North Shore offense. He’s the No. 1 running back recruit in the 2020 class and the No. 14 recruit in the nation, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Evans missed time earlier this season for undisclosed disciplinary reasons.

Evans ran for 96 yards in North Shore’s 41-36 win over Duncanville last season.

Stay tuned for the latest on this developing situation.