Zachary Evans, a five-star running back in the 2020 class and arguably the top unsigned recruit, has reportedly made his final decision.

247Sports is reporting that Evans, one of the top players in the country, has reportedly landed at TCU.

“According to sources, Evans signed a financial aid agreement with the Frogs on Sunday night, but had to attend an online class on Monday morning before it became official. TCU started their first summer session on Monday as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced students away from campus,” 247Sports reports.

Huge news out of Fort Worth this morning! Sources have confirmed to HFB that 5-star RB Zachary Evans has enrolled at #TCU. https://t.co/C4WzhCuwOW — Jeremy Clark (@JClarkHFB) May 11, 2020

Evans is the No. 16 overall player in the 2020 class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He’s the No. 2 running back and the No. 1 player in Texas.

This was one of the craziest recruitments of the year.

Evans initially signed with Georgia during the early period, but was then released from his National Letter of Intent. He was later sent home from the Class 6A Division I state championship game.

Ole Miss, Tennessee and Florida reportedly got involved in his recruitment, before he ultimately landed at TCU.

This is a massive get for the Horned Frogs. Evans will be a player to watch moving forward.