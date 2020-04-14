2 Schools Believed To Be Finalists For 5-Star Jalen Green

Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep five-star combo guard Jalen Green will make his long-awaited college announcement later this week. Green is the highest-rated recruit still on the board.

The No. 2 player in California and the No. 3 player in the 2020 class per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, Green will reveal his commitment at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, according to reports. He’s choosing from three options for next year.

However, only two of those choices are college programs. Green may also opt to turn pro and presumably play overseas, something we’ve seen multiple high-profile recruits do in recent years.

As for his college options, 247Sports’ Evan Daniels says Memphis and Auburn are the schools to watch. Green took official visits to both programs in the fall. He also visited Florida State, Oregon and USC.

Five-star guard Jalen Green will make his announcement on Thursday at 1:00 ET, his stepdad tells @247Sports. Memphis, Auburn and going the professional route are believed to be the options. — Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) April 14, 2020

The 6-foot-5, 170-pound Green “projects as an NBA lottery pick” according to his 247Sports scouting report.

His updated Crystal Ball picks are predictably all over the map.

We will bring you more on Green’s college decision come Thursday.