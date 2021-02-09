The Big Ten Basketball Tournament Has Officially Been Moved

As expected, the 2021 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament is on the move, going from Chicago to Indianapolis.

The conference announced on Tuesday that the event, which was originally scheduled to be played at the United Center in Chicago, will instead be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Big Ten Women’s Tournament will also take place in Indy at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

“Hosting both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in the same city allows for cohesive testing and medical protocols for both events, as well as centralized accommodations surrounding the competition venues,” the Big Ten release says.

March will be a busy month for Indianapolis. In addition to hosting both Big Ten basketball tournaments, the area will also hold every round of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The 2021 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will take place March 10-14 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Last year’s event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Technically, Michigan State is the defending tournament champions. The Spartans won the 2019 playoff, beating rival Michigan in the title game.

Michigan won the event in 2017 and 2018, besting Wisconsin and Purdue in the finals.