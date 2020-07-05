247Sports Releases College Basketball Preseason Top 25 Rankings

It might only be July 5, but its not too early for some preseason college basketball top 25 rankings.

The 2019-20 college basketball season ended on a sour note, with coronavirus shutting down the conference and NCAA tournaments. We’re still waiting to see how it might affect the 2020-21 campaign.

In the moment though, we can still look ahead to next season, especially considering many teams’ rosters are totally set right now. As a result, 247Sports decided to update its way-too-early top 25 rankings recently.

The midsummer top 10 from 247Sports is as follows:

Gonzaga Baylor Virginia Villanova Iowa Duke Kansas Creighton Wisconsin Tennessee

You can check the full early top 25 here.

Looking at the 247Sports top 10, we see several of the usual suspects, but a couple of fresh faces. Iowa is at No. 5, but that slotting is contingent on star big man Luka Garza returning to school. Right now, it looks like there’s a good chance he will, but if Garza elects to turn pro, the Hawkeyes will drop out of the top 10 altogether.

Creighton, meanwhile, could return four starters if all of its potential early entrants return to school. The Bluejays also have an impactful class coming in. Also, in case you weren’t sure if Baylor was for real last year, they are.