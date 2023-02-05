3 College Basketball Programs Accused Of 'Buying' Teams

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - NOVEMBER 23: Wake Forest Demon Deacons warm up on the court before a basketball game between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the South Carolina State Bulldogs on Nov 23, 2022 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, NC. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Three major college basketball programs have been accused of "buying" their teams this year.

Of course, thanks to Name, Image and Likeness, it's essentially legal, but the accusations are still making headlines.

Syracuse Orange men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim made the accusations. He said that Pittsburgh, Miami and Wake Forest "bought" their teams this year, something he wouldn't do at Syracuse.

"This is an awful place we're in in college basketball," he said. "Pittsburgh bought a team. OK, fine. My [big donor] talks about it, but he doesn't give anyone any money. Nothing. Not one guy. Our guys make like $20,000. Wake Forest bought a team. Miami bought a team. ... It's like, 'Really, this is where we are?' That's really where we are, and it's only going to get worse."

Well then...

Boeheim has since taken back his comments, at least about Pittsburgh and Wake Forest.

Boeheim, meanwhile, has said that he intends on returning to Syracuse for another season in 2023-24.