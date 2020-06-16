4 Schools Mentioned For 5-Star PG Transfer Andrew Nembhard

Former Florida point guard Andrew Nembhard is currently weighing his transfer options, which include several high-major programs.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Nembhard was considering Duke, Gonzaga and USC. Now, a new school has entered the fray.

According to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, Nembhard is also considering Memphis. Wherever the former five-star recruit winds up, he’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.

The No. 23 overall recruit and No. 6 point guard in the 2018 class, the 6-foot-5 Nembhard started 67 games in two seasons with the Gators. He averaged 9.5 points, 5.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 33 minutes per contest.

Last season, Nembhard averaged 11.2 points and 5.6 assists per game. He scored more than 20 points on four occasions and produced a pair of double-doubles (21 points and 10 assists against South Carolina and 15 points and 10 assists against LSU).

Unless he receives a waiver, Nembhard will have to sit out the 2020-21 season, per NCAA regulations. He’d then be eligible in 2021-22 with the opportunity to play two years at his new destination.

Due to his size, skill set and experience, Nembhard is a sought-after commodity. His list of transfer options is indicative of this status.